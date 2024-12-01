Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Larger Families, Sparks Controversy Over Population Control Debate

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has sparked a fresh debate on India’s population policy, urging Indian families to have at least three children to prevent a population decline. Bhagwat’s remarks, made during a speech in Nagpur, emphasize the importance of population stability for the survival of society, citing demographic science to back his position.

In his speech, Bhagwat warned that a declining population is a matter of concern. “Modern demographic studies indicate that when the population of a community falls below a fertility rate of 2.1, that society faces extinction. It does not need external threats to vanish; it disappears on its own,” Bhagwat said. He pointed out that several languages and societies have disappeared because of this issue, stressing that India’s population must not fall below the crucial 2.1 fertility rate threshold.

Referring to India’s population policy, which was framed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Bhagwat added, “Our country’s population policy clearly mentioned that no community’s population should drop below 2.1. Since one cannot have fractional children, we need at least three children per family, according to population science.”

Political Reactions:

Bhagwat’s comments have drawn sharp reactions from opposition parties, especially in states like Bihar, where population control measures and caste-based census are highly sensitive political issues.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari criticized the RSS chief’s statement, saying, “Leaders of the BJP often speak about population control, and now the RSS chief is advocating for more children. The BJP and RSS should first resolve their own contradictions. While the government promotes awareness campaigns for population control, such statements encourage having more children.”

The Janata Dal (United) also expressed disapproval, with spokesperson Arvind Nishad remarking, “Before making such statements, the RSS chief should consult BJP leaders who regularly speak on population control. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked as a role model in this regard. Kumar believes educating women is the key to population control.”

Public Reaction:

Bhagwat’s call for larger families has reignited the debate on India’s population dynamics, especially in light of the government’s ongoing efforts to balance population growth with sustainable development. While some experts support his view on the necessity of a stable population, others argue that the focus should shift to educating citizens about family planning, women’s rights, and healthcare.

Population control remains a politically contentious issue in India, with a growing divide between those advocating for stricter policies and those stressing the importance of empowerment and education. As India grapples with its demographic challenges, Bhagwat’s statement has brought the issue to the forefront, adding fuel to an already heated debate.