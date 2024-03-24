More Trouble for KCR Family as Kavitha’s ED Quiz Points to Her Nephew’s Hand In ‘Scam’

New Delhi: The ongoing saga surrounding the alleged involvement of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family in the Delhi liquor policy case took a new turn as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed startling details during its questioning of BRS leader K Kavitha.

The ED, investigating the money laundering aspect of the case, disclosed that a nephew of Kavitha, Meka Sri Saran, was purportedly “involved” in the transfer of illicit funds related to the Delhi excise policy. Following this revelation, searches were conducted at Saran’s premises on Saturday.

Kavitha, who was arrested by the ED on March 15, faced further questioning in court, where she vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as “fraud and wrong.” She criticized the timing of her arrest during the election season and called for the intervention of the Election Commission to safeguard democracy.

The ED has accused Kavitha of being a key member of the ‘South Group,’ allegedly involved in paying kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in exchange for a significant share of liquor licenses in Delhi, as part of the now-defunct excise policy for 2021-22.

During the investigation, the ED seized Saran’s mobile device and noted his failure to cooperate despite being summoned for questioning twice. The agency alleges Saran’s involvement in the transfer of proceeds of crime from Indo Spirits, a company implicated in the conspiracy.

Highlighting Saran’s close relation to Kavitha, the ED emphasized the importance of further interrogation to ascertain his role and gather crucial details. Despite Kavitha’s claim of ignorance regarding her nephew’s business activities, the agency maintains that she played a central role in the purported scam.

As the investigation unfolds, the KCR family finds itself embroiled in deeper controversy, facing mounting scrutiny over its alleged connections to the Delhi liquor policy debacle.