Mosque Demolished Without Prior Notice in Uttar Pradesh; Desecration of Holy Quran Sparks Outrage (Viral Video)

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – In a shocking incident, a mosque located near the Railway Colony in Prayagraj was demolished by local authorities without any prior notice or legal procedure. The mosque, situated around 150 meters from Prayagraj Railway Station, was torn down on Friday, just as worshippers arrived for the weekly Friday prayers, leaving the local Muslim community in shock.

Eyewitnesses report that there was no prior notification or legal warning before the demolition took place. To add to the distress, copies of the Holy Quran inside the mosque were reportedly desecrated during the incident, further aggravating the situation.

The mosque was considered a historic place of worship, and its sudden demolition has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the local Muslim population. The event has sparked tension in the area, with community members expressing outrage over the handling of the situation.

Muslim leaders have strongly condemned the act, calling for immediate justice and demanding legal action against those responsible. As investigations continue, people are waiting for the government’s response to this highly sensitive and emotional issue.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the protection of religious sites and the legal protocols that should be followed in such matters.