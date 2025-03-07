UP Mosques to Reschedule Juma Namaz Timings on Holi

Ahead of Holi celebrations on March 14, mosques across Uttar Pradesh have been advised to postpone Juma namaz timings to ensure smooth observance of both the festival and prayers.

Lucknow Eidgah Imam Issues Advisory

The Imam of Lucknow Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, issued an advisory on Thursday recommending that Juma namaz be held at 2:00 PM, instead of the usual 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM slot. He also urged Muslims to offer prayers at nearby mosques rather than traveling long distances.

At Jama Masjid Eidgah in Lucknow, the prayer will now be offered at 2:00 PM on Holi.

Sambhal: Holi Celebrations Till 2:30 PM, Namaz Thereafter

In Sambhal, discussions between Hindu and Muslim community leaders resulted in an agreement that:

Holi celebrations will continue till 2:30 PM .

will continue till . Juma namaz will be offered after 2:30 PM.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar assured that security has been tightened, with seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed. Authorities are also monitoring social media to prevent misinformation.

The Sambhal District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, stated that the city has been divided into six zones and 29 sectors, with magistrates stationed in all sectors.

Bareilly: Call for 2:30 PM Namaz in Mixed Population Areas

Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, appealed to imams to schedule Juma namaz at 2:30 PM in mixed-population areas while keeping normal timings in predominantly Muslim localities.

He also advised Muslims to:

Limit outdoor presence to 3-4 hours .

. Remain calm and patient if someone accidentally applies colour on them.

if someone on them. Refrain from engaging in unnecessary conflicts, emphasizing that Holi colours do not render clothes impure.

Row Over Sambhal Circle Officer’s Remark

A controversy erupted after Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary stated that those uncomfortable with Holi colours should “stay indoors” as Holi happens once a year, while Juma namaz takes place 52 times annually.

Opposition parties criticized the comment, calling it biased and inappropriate for a police officer.