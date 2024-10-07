Andhra Pradesh

Mother Abandons 5-Month-Old Infant at RTC Bus Stand in Andhra Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a woman abandoned her 5-month-old infant at an RTC bus stand in Kadiri, Satya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh.

Safiya Begum7 October 2024 - 15:03
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman abandoned her 5-month-old infant at an RTC bus stand in Kadiri, Satya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the woman arrived at the bus stand with the baby and wandered around for some time. Eventually, she handed the infant to a student under the pretext of returning soon but never came back.

When the woman didn’t return after a long period, the student contacted the police via Dial 100 and informed them about the incident. The Kadiri police arrived at the bus stand and, after gathering information, launched a search for the woman.

Unable to locate her, the police notified ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) officials, who arranged for the baby’s medical check-up at a government hospital.

An FIR has been filed, and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the bus stand to trace the woman. Authorities mentioned that the woman appeared distressed in the footage. After medical evaluation, the infant was transferred to a children’s center in Anantapur under the guidance of higher officials.

