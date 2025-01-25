Motu Patlu Celebrate Republic Day with BSF Jawans and FTE Kids at Attari-Wagah Border

Mumbai: Nick India marked Republic Day 2025 with a special celebration at the iconic Attari-Wagah Border, partnering with the Border Security Force (BSF) to create a memorable day for children from the FTE School of Round Table India.

The beloved Nicktoons, Motu and Patlu, joined the kids for a day filled with patriotism and joy alongside the brave jawans.

The celebration began with Motu and Patlu joining the crowd in cheering for the National Flag hoisting ceremony. Following the ceremony, the kids from the FTE School, along with Motu and Patlu, stood proudly next to the BSF jawans as the tricolour fluttered in the wind.

FTE Kids Reflect on Republic Day Significance

TR Anterpreet Singh Sahni, Chairman Area 18 of Round Table India, and TR Nitin Mehra, Chairman of Amritsar Round Table, shared their thoughts on the event. They said, “It was a wonderful experience for our children from the FTE School of Round Table India to celebrate Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah Border with Nick India and the Border Security Force (BSF). Witnessing the ceremony up close, especially with their favorite Motu Patlu, truly made them feel connected, proud, and excited about the significance of Republic Day.”

Throughout the celebration, the children learned about the importance of Republic Day and the core values embedded in the Indian Constitution.

Kids Share Their Thoughts on Helping the Country

As part of the festivities, the children were asked reflective questions such as, “What does Republic Day mean to you?” To which, they responded, “Helping others makes our country stronger.” When asked, “What are some ways people can help the country?” the children replied, “Keeping our surroundings clean.”

Nick India’s initiative at the Attari-Wagah Border provided a unique learning opportunity for the younger generation, highlighting the significance of Republic Day while inspiring a sense of pride and responsibility. The photos from the event have also been circulating widely on social media, spreading the positive message.