Mouni Roy Enjoys a Nostalgic Train Ride After Ages, Shares Fun Video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently delighted her fans with a glimpse of her rare train journey. Taking to Instagram Stories, the ‘Brahmāstra’ star shared a video of herself enjoying the ride, marking a nostalgic moment after years.

Dressed in a comfy sweatshirt and stylish black sunglasses, Mouni Roy was seen relaxing on the upper berth of the train while engrossed in a book. She captioned the clip, “The train ride back after agessssss.”

Mouni Roy Wraps Up ‘Salakaar’ Shoot with Grand Celebration

On the professional front, Mouni Roy recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming drama ‘Salakaar’, directed by Faruk Kabir. To mark the occasion, the actress celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony alongside the cast and crew. In viral pictures, Mouni can be seen dazzling in an elegant orange salwar kameez. While details about the film remain under wraps, fans are eagerly anticipating her next performance.

Mouni Roy’s Viral Fall Incident: What Happened?

Not too long ago, Mouni Roy grabbed headlines after a video of her unexpected fall went viral. The incident occurred post-New Year’s celebrations in Mumbai, where she was seen exiting a venue with husband Suraj Nambiar and best friend Disha Patani. Caught in the paparazzi rush, Mouni lost her balance and fell, but Suraj quickly helped her up, ensuring she safely got into their car.

Mouni Roy: Actress, Entrepreneur & Style Icon

Apart from acting, Mouni Roy has also made a mark in the business world. She is the proud owner of the popular restaurant chain, ‘Badmaash’, further expanding her entrepreneurial ventures.

Mouni and Disha Patani continue to give BFF goals, often seen enjoying vacations and outings together. Their close friendship blossomed during ‘The Entertainers Tour’ in the U.S., which featured Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Stebin Ben.