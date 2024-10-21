Hyderabad

Motivational Speaker Munawar Zama and Two Metropolis Hotel Owners Arrested by Telangana Task Force, Brought to Hyderabad

Syed Iftequar21 October 2024 - 01:15
Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana Task Force (T TASKF) team today apprehended movement speaker Munawaruzzaman and two hotel owners from Maharashtra. All three individuals are currently being transported to Hyderabad as part of an ongoing investigation.

The arrests are linked to the vandalism of an idol at a temple near the Secunderabad passport office, an incident that took place during the night of October 13-14. The prime suspect, Salman Thakur from Mumbai, was staying at one of the Metropolis Hotels in Maharashtra, where a personality development program was being held. The police had earlier arrested Thakur in connection with the case, as many hotel rooms were rented by the organizers of the English Development program.

The Telangana authorities are now broadening the scope of their investigation, with Munawaruzzaman and the two hotel owners being key figures in the probe.

