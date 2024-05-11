MP high court serves notice to actor Kareena Kapoor for using ‘Bible’ in title of book on pregnancy

Entertainment

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor on a petition seeking the removal of the word "Bible" from the title of her book, "'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be", as it hurt sentiments of the Christian community.

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor on a petition seeking the removal of the word “Bible” from the title of her book, “‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be”, as it hurt sentiments of the Christian community.

The single bench of Justice GS Ahluwalia on Thursday issued the notice on a petition filed by advocate Christopher Anthony.

The court also issued notices to co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjyani, Amazon Online Shopping, publisher Juggernaut Books, the state government, the superintendent of police Jabalpur and the in-charge of Omit police station.

The book, “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be”, was released in August 2021.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Anthony said he filed the petition in the high court against a lower court order of February 26, 2022, that dismissed his plea seeking a ban on the book and removal of the word “Bible” from its title.

The lower court dismissed the petition after the police did not file an inquiry report relating to the complaint lodged at Omti police station to register a criminal case against the actor and others for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Christian community, he said.

