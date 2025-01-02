MrBeast Announces Engagement to Thea Booysen in a Private Ceremony

MrBeast, the popular YouTuber, announces his engagement to girlfriend Thea Booysen in an intimate ceremony. The proposal occurred on Christmas, with both families present, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

A Surprising Proposal for MrBeast and Thea Booysen

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, surprised his fans and followers on January 1, 2025, by announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Thea Booysen. The announcement came through an intimate Instagram post featuring pictures from the couple’s special day, accompanied by the caption, “Ya boy did a thing.”

A Christmas Proposal Surrounded by Family

The proposal took place on Christmas Day 2024, in the presence of both of their families at their home. The Booysen, a South African gamer and internet personality, shared the details of the heartfelt moment with People magazine. “My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas, and we were going to do Christmas in our house, so both families were here,” she explained. Booysen recounted that MrBeast asked her to close her eyes for the “very last present,” which was a surprise and led to the unforgettable proposal.

A Private and Intimate Proposal

MrBeast added his personal touch to the proposal, revealing that he intentionally dropped a large box to create a dramatic moment before presenting the gift—the engagement ring. “I went down on a knee and proposed,” he said. Booysen was overjoyed and “extremely excited” by the surprise and, of course, said yes.

The Engagement Ring and Wedding Plans

The engagement ring was a beautiful diamond on a rose gold band with additional diamonds on each side, which Booysen shared in a later interview. While the couple has not finalized their wedding date, they plan to keep the celebration low-key, with Booysen mentioning they aim for a destination wedding on an island. “We’re not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding. It’s going to be nice, but it’s certainly going to be intimate, with close family and friends,” she said.

How MrBeast and Thea Booysen Met

MrBeast and Thea Booysen first met during MrBeast’s visit to South Africa in 2022. While in the country, he attended a dinner with a mutual friend, who invited Booysen to join them. The two hit it off, and their relationship blossomed, leading to this joyous engagement.

The couple’s fans are excited to see what comes next as MrBeast and Thea Booysen begin this new chapter of their lives together.

MrBeast: The YouTube Sensation and Business Mogul

James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is a highly influential American YouTuber, media personality, and businessman. Born on May 7, 1998, in Greenville, North Carolina, MrBeast has taken the online world by storm with his extravagant YouTube challenges and lucrative giveaways. His YouTube channel boasts over 340 million subscribers, making it the most-subscribed channel on the platform.

Alongside YouTube, he has amassed significant followings on other social media platforms, including 106.9 million followers on TikTok and 63.9 million on Instagram. Known for his high-production content, MrBeast’s influence extends beyond YouTube into various business ventures, including his popular reality television series, Beast Games.

Expanding Influence: Philanthropy and Business Ventures

Beyond his online presence, MrBeast has built a successful business empire. He founded MrBeast Burger, Feastables, and Lunchly and co-founded the fundraising initiatives Team Trees and Team Seas, which have raised millions for environmental causes. His philanthropic efforts and entrepreneurial spirit have solidified his status as one of the most impactful figures in the digital space.

In recognition of his achievements, MrBeast has won multiple Creator of the Year awards at the Streamy Awards and was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2023. Despite facing controversies, including a class-action lawsuit in 2024 over alleged mistreatment on his Beast Games set, MrBeast remains an influential and pioneering figure in the online entertainment and business world.