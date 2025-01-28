MUDA Case Against Siddaramaiah Politically Motivated, Says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that the ongoing Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against him and his family is “politically motivated.” The CM expressed confidence in receiving justice, as the case is currently under judicial review.

Details of the MUDA Case

The allegations involve Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others accused of irregularities in MUDA site allotments. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Parvathi and Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

However, the Karnataka High Court stayed the summons and is currently reviewing a petition to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to concerns over Lokayukta’s impartiality.

CM Siddaramaiah’s Response

Speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the High Court had raised questions about the ED’s urgency in issuing summons. “The judge asked the ED why they were rushing to issue summons. There is a stay order by the court, and the matter is under judicial discussion,” he stated.

He emphasized that he has nothing to fear, as the judicial process is being followed. “I am confident that justice will prevail. The judge has reserved the order, and I am optimistic about the outcome,” Siddaramaiah said.

Political Allegations

The CM strongly maintained that the case is politically motivated, aiming to tarnish his reputation. He assured the public that the truth would come to light through the ongoing judicial process.

This high-profile case has drawn significant political and public attention, with Siddaramaiah affirming his commitment to transparency and justice.