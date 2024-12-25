MUDA Case: Controversy Over Naming Road After Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: A proposal to name a road in Mysuru after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked objections amidst ongoing allegations against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The Mysuru City Corporation’s decision has led to a heated debate, raising questions about the appropriateness of honoring a public figure facing legal scrutiny.

The Road Naming Proposal

The Mysuru City Corporation recently published an advertisement inviting public objections to its proposal of naming the road stretch between Sri Laxminarayana Swamy temple and Metagalli Royal Inn Junction as “Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.” The announcement, made through newspapers on December 13, allows for objections to be submitted in writing within 30 days.

The decision to consider this naming proposal was taken during the council meeting held on November 22. However, the timing of this move has drawn criticism due to the allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is currently under investigation.

Legal Allegations Against CM Siddaramaiah

Bhanu Mohan, President of the Parisara Samrakshana Samithi, raised objections in a formal letter to the Mysuru City Corporation. She cited the ongoing investigation by the Mysuru Lokayukta and listed multiple charges filed against Siddaramaiah. According to her submission:

Siddaramaiah has been booked under Sections 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Charges under Sections 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 3, 53, and 54 of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act have been leveled against him.

He is also facing allegations under Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.

Bhanu Mohan emphasized that Siddaramaiah is named as the primary accused in the case, arguing that naming a public road after him would send the wrong message to society. She further demanded that the decision be postponed until the court trial concludes and a verdict is delivered. “If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah comes out clean, then the proposal of naming the road after him could be considered,” she added, attaching case details and the FIR with her objection.

Reactions to the Proposal

Snehamayi Krishna, the petitioner in the MUDA case, also expressed shock over the corporation’s decision. He highlighted the allegations against Siddaramaiah, including accusations of violating rules to allot 14 MUDA sites to his family members. “It is surprising and inappropriate for the Mysuru City Corporation to consider naming a road after an individual who is currently under investigation and faces serious charges,” Krishna stated.

As @dir_ed's internal letter to Karnataka Lokayukta on MUDA case is leaked to media, CM @siddaramaiah questions the letter & its "deliberate" leak. "It is politically motivated and ill-intentioned" he says.



Meanwhile, Lokayukta officials deem the leak 'unethical' on part of ED. pic.twitter.com/kE9Jopyblw — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) December 4, 2024

The MUDA Scam: A Background

The MUDA scam, in which Siddaramaiah is implicated, revolves around allegations of irregularities in site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The charges include misuse of power, corruption, and violation of rules to benefit family members. The case is being investigated by the Mysuru Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), adding to its complexity and public interest.

Public Response and Concerns

The controversy has sparked widespread debate in Mysuru and beyond. Citizens and activists argue that naming a road after a political figure under investigation undermines public trust and accountability. Social media platforms have also witnessed discussions, with many urging the city corporation to focus on unbiased decisions that uphold integrity.

The Road Ahead: Awaiting Legal Outcomes

The objections filed against the proposal underscore the importance of ensuring justice and transparency. Many stakeholders believe that the Mysuru City Corporation should await the court’s decision before proceeding with the road-naming initiative. If Siddaramaiah is cleared of all charges, revisiting the proposal could then be considered as a fair course of action.