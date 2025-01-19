MUDA Scam: ED’s Findings Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Intensify Political Turmoil

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) recent findings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam have cast a shadow over Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, heightening political tensions in the state.

With allegations of corruption and misuse of power, the issue is poised to dominate the state’s political discourse.

Allegations Against CM Siddaramaiah

The ED has reportedly named Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the primary accused in the MUDA scam. This development comes as a blow to the Congress government, which recently celebrated electoral victories and clarified that no power-sharing agreement exists between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

The scam has reignited political rivalry, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling for Siddaramaiah’s resignation and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

MUDA Scam Details: Illegal Site Allotments and Corruption

The ED’s investigation has revealed:

More than 4,000 MUDA sites were allegedly allotted in violation of rules.

More than 4,000 MUDA sites were allegedly allotted in violation of rules. Key Accusations: CM Siddaramaiah is accused of securing 14 MUDA sites for his family members, including his wife, B.M. Parvathi, listed as the second accused.

CM Siddaramaiah is accused of securing 14 MUDA sites for his family members, including his wife, B.M. Parvathi, listed as the second accused. Evidence of Gratification: Immovable properties, sites, and cash linked to illegal allotments were uncovered.

Immovable properties, sites, and cash linked to illegal allotments were uncovered. Benami Transactions: Sites were reportedly allocated to dummy individuals and associates of influential figures, including real estate developers.

Former Officials Implicated: D.B. Natesh, a former MUDA commissioner, allegedly facilitated illegal allotments, including 198 sites for himself and his family.

D.B. Natesh, a former MUDA commissioner, allegedly facilitated illegal allotments, including 198 sites for himself and his family. Wider Implications: A Member of the Legislative Council from Mysuru is also accused of receiving 128 sites.

Political Fallout and BJP’s Demands

The BJP has intensified its demands for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, leveraging the ED’s findings to question his leadership. The party has also urged a CBI investigation, citing the scale and gravity of the scam.

Karnataka BJP leaders argue that Siddaramaiah’s continuation as CM compromises the integrity of the investigation.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has accused the Congress government of deflecting attention from corruption allegations with unrelated cases against BJP leaders.

ED’s Investigation: Key Developments

The ED’s Bangalore Zonal Office has provisionally attached 142 immovable properties worth nearly Rs 300 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency has sought additional details regarding 631 sites allegedly allotted illegally. A letter requesting this information was sent to MUDA on December 14, 2024.

High Court Intervention

The Karnataka High Court is set to hear a plea on January 27 demanding a CBI probe into the MUDA scam. Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has expressed confidence in the ED’s findings, emphasizing that they substantiate allegations of widespread corruption.

Other Legal Challenges Facing Siddaramaiah

In addition to the MUDA scam, Siddaramaiah is under investigation for:

Allegations of bypassing regulations for personal gain.

Allegations of bypassing regulations for personal gain. FIR Charges: Filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy (Section 120B), misappropriation (Section 403), and breach of trust (Section 406).

Prevention of Corruption Act: Allegations of benami transactions and land grabbing.

Siddaramaiah has filed petitions seeking to quash these proceedings, asserting that the allegations are politically motivated.

Congress’ Defense and Internal Dynamics

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has dismissed calls for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, stating, “The BJP must first address the scams during their tenure before pointing fingers.” Despite the ED’s findings, Shivakumar maintains that Siddaramaiah enjoys the party’s full support.

However, reports suggest internal discussions within the Congress about potential leadership changes, should the controversy escalate further.

BJP’s Strategy Amid Internal Turmoil

While the BJP aggressively pursues Siddaramaiah over the MUDA scam, the party faces its own challenges, including internal divisions. Analysts believe the BJP’s focus on corruption charges is an attempt to consolidate its position ahead of upcoming elections.

Public and Legal Implications

The MUDA scam has drawn public attention to governance issues and the alleged misuse of power in Karnataka. With the High Court’s impending decision and the ED’s ongoing investigation, the controversy is far from over. As the political drama unfolds, the implications for Karnataka’s governance and the Congress government’s stability remain uncertain.