Mukesh Ambani Drops Out of Global Top 10, Still Reigns as Asia’s Richest

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has witnessed a sharp decline in his wealth—over ₹1 lakh crore in the past year—pushing him out of the global top 10 richest list, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, as reported by The Economic Times. Despite the drop, Ambani retains his position as Asia’s richest individual.

The downturn in Ambani’s net worth is primarily due to slowing growth in Reliance’s energy and retail sectors, along with increasing debt, as the conglomerate shifts its focus to digital ventures, green energy, and retail expansion.

Elon Musk Tops Global Wealth Rankings

In stark contrast, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, saw his net worth soar by 82%, reaching an astonishing $420 billion (₹34.8 lakh crore), making him the world’s richest person in 2025.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX: 6 Game-Changing Facts That Are Shaping the Future of Space Travel

Roshni Nadar Makes History as India’s Wealthiest Woman

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, made headlines by entering the global top 10 women billionaires list for the first time. With a net worth of ₹3.5 lakh crore, she is now the world’s fifth wealthiest woman, following a 47% stake transfer from her father and HCL founder, Shiv Nadar.

India’s Top 10 Richest in 2025

Here’s a snapshot of the top 10 wealthiest Indians in 2025, as per the Hurun report:

Mukesh Ambani & family – ₹8.6 lakh crore (▼13%, Reliance Industries) Gautam Adani & family – ₹8.4 lakh crore (▲13%, Adani Group) Roshni Nadar & family – ₹3.5 lakh crore (New Entry, HCL) Dilip Shanghvi & family – ₹2.5 lakh crore (▲21%, Sun Pharma) Azim Premji & family – ₹2.2 lakh crore (Revalued, Wipro) Kumar Mangalam Birla & family – ₹2 lakh crore (▲28%, Aditya Birla Group) Cyrus S. Poonawalla & family – ₹2 lakh crore (▼8%, Serum Institute) Niraj Bajaj & family – ₹1.6 lakh crore (▲12%, Bajaj Auto) Ravi Jaipuria & family – ₹1.4 lakh crore (▲7%, RJ Corp) Radhakishan Damani & family – ₹1.4 lakh crore (▼11%, Avenue Supermarts)

Adani Sees Biggest Wealth Gain in 2025

While Ambani maintains his top position in India, Gautam Adani registered the largest net gain, adding ₹1 lakh crore to his wealth this year. The Adani Group’s diversified portfolio—ranging from ports and power to airports and media—has continued its upward trajectory, despite facing regulatory and market scrutiny in recent years.

Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharma also posted a strong comeback with a 21% growth in wealth, moving into the fifth spot.