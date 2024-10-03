Multi-Speciality Health and Blood Donation Camp to be Inaugurated at Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), in collaboration with Osmania General Hospital and Nirmaan Organisation (NGO), is organizing a “Multi-Speciality Health Camp and Blood Donation Camp” on October 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Telangana High Court premises.

This initiative aims to provide health services to advocates, staff members, and others associated with the High Court.

The camp will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Justice of Telangana, Sri Justice Alok Aradhe, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. Hon’ble Sri Justice Sujoy Paul, Executive Chairman of the TSLSA, and Hon’ble Sri Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee, will grace the event as guests of honor.

Prominent figures like Sri A. Narasimha Reddy, Chairman of the Bar Council of Telangana, and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sahay, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, will also attend the event. The camp is expected to benefit the High Court’s advocates and staff with free health check-ups and blood donation opportunities.

The TSLSA encourages media outlets to cover this important event widely and provide detailed coverage for greater public awareness.