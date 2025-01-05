Mumbai Police Arrest 13 Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Stay in Nalasopara

Mumbai: In a significant operation targeting illegal immigration, Mumbai Police apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals found residing without proper documentation in the Nalasopara area of Maharashtra.

The operation, part of a wider crackdown, underscores the government’s commitment to addressing unauthorized migration and ensuring national security.

Details of the Arrest

The arrests were carried out during a special operation in the Ghatkopar suburb, with officials confirming that the detained individuals had entered and remained in India illegally. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has taken charge of deportation proceedings for the arrested nationals.

Authorities confirmed that the individuals, including seven men and six women, had used forged documents to procure Indian identification, such as Aadhaar cards, intended exclusively for Indian citizens.

Crackdown on Illegal Migration Intensifies

Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have ramped up efforts to identify and apprehend illegal migrants across the state. On Friday, a series of coordinated raids in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Solapur led to the arrest of 13 Bangladeshi nationals.

These operations revealed that several individuals had entered the country using fake documentation and had been residing illegally for an extended period. Investigators are probing the network facilitating document forgery and illegal entry into India.

Legal Action and Charges Filed

Three cases have been registered under:

The Foreign Nationals Act, 1946

The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950

The Passport Act, 1967

These laws regulate the entry, stay, and movement of foreign nationals within Indian borders. Violators face legal consequences, including deportation and imprisonment.

Authorities emphasized the importance of the Foreigners Act in ensuring effective monitoring and reporting of foreign nationals. This legislative framework plays a critical role in curbing illegal migration and safeguarding national security.

Previous Operations and Arrests

This operation follows a series of similar raids conducted earlier this week in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Nashik. These efforts led to the arrest of 17 Bangladeshi nationals and the filing of seven separate cases.

Authorities have been focusing on dismantling networks enabling illegal immigration. Investigations revealed that many of these individuals used counterfeit documents to evade detection and obtain Indian identification.

Impact on National Security

Illegal immigration poses significant challenges to national security, economic stability, and resource allocation. Authorities are committed to identifying and addressing the root causes of unauthorized migration, including document forgery and human trafficking.

The collaboration between the ATS and local police highlights the importance of coordinated efforts in tackling illegal migration and protecting the nation’s borders.

Steps Taken by Authorities

The Maharashtra Police and ATS are intensifying efforts to:

Identify Unauthorized Migrants: Regular checks and investigations are conducted in areas with high concentrations of migrants. Dismantle Forgery Networks: Focused investigations target groups and individuals facilitating the creation of fake documents. Strengthen Border Security: Collaborative efforts with central agencies aim to curb illegal entry into India. Awareness Campaigns: Educating citizens about the importance of reporting suspicious activities or individuals in their localities.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are interrogating the detained individuals to uncover details about their methods of entry, document forgery networks, and any potential involvement in illegal activities. These findings will inform further operations and policy measures.