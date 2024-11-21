Mumbai Police Arrest Another Suspect in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Maharashtra

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a 22-year-old man from a village near the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Safiya Begum21 November 2024 - 17:31
Mumbai: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a 22-year-old man from a village near the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 24.

The suspect, identified as Akashdeep Karaj Singh Gill from Fazilka village, Punjab, was apprehended after his name surfaced during the investigation.

Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. According to police sources, Singh is believed to have played a significant role in conspiring to kill Siddique, though the exact details of his involvement are still under investigation. A team of officers was dispatched to Punjab after Singh’s name emerged, leading to his capture.

The arrested man was produced before a court in Punjab and is being brought to Mumbai on a transit remand. Police confirmed he will be presented before a local Mumbai court on Sunday.

Earlier, two shooters—Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh—were arrested at the crime scene. On November 10, the main accused, Shivkumar Gautam (alias Shiva), was captured in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, after attempting to flee to Nepal.

Authorities revealed that Shiva had direct connections with gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police investigation uncovered that the suspects had been plotting the murder of Baba Siddique since an attack near actor Salman Khan’s residence on April 14. The crime syndicate allegedly utilized an illegal telephone exchange system to coordinate the shooting, according to Crime Branch officials.

The ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of 20 other individuals, with authorities continuing to piece together the network involved in Siddique’s murder.

Safiya Begum21 November 2024 - 17:31

