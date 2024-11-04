Mumbai Police Arrest Fatima Khan for Alleged Death Threats Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman named Fatima Khan for allegedly issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest followed a threatening message received by the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp number on Saturday, warning that Adityanath would face dire consequences if he did not resign from his position within ten days.

The threat referenced the recent assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12. According to officials, the message suggested that Adityanath would meet a similar fate if he did not step down.

Following the receipt of the threat, the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in collaboration with the Ulhasnagar police, conducted an investigation that quickly led them to Khan. Authorities confirmed her arrest shortly thereafter.

Who is Fatima Khan?

Fatima Khan resides in the Ulhasnagar area of Thane district in Maharashtra, where she lives with her family. Her father is reportedly involved in the timber business. Khan holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Information Technology and is described by police as well-qualified, though they also noted concerns regarding her mental health.

Investigators are currently working to understand the motivations behind Khan’s threatening message, as the situation raises questions about her state of mind and intentions.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are taking the threat seriously, highlighting the need for heightened security measures for public figures in light of recent violent incidents.