Mumbai Police Collects Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes in Stabbing Case

Mumbai: In connection with the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai Police has collected the actor’s blood samples and the clothes he was wearing on January 16. This follows the investigation into the knife attack on the actor at his residence.

Evidence Collected from the Accused

Additionally, the clothes worn by the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, on the day of the crime were also seized by the police. The clothes are said to contain blood spots, which will be tested against Saif Ali Khan’s blood samples to confirm whether the blood on Shehzad’s clothes belongs to the actor. The samples and clothing have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.

Actor’s Statement and Details of the Attack

On Friday, Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement with the police, explaining the sequence of events. He said that the accused, Shehzad, had demanded Rs 1 crore and attacked the nanny. When Saif attempted to stop him, Shehzad stabbed him multiple times before fleeing. The actor sustained stab wounds after the intruder entered his home through a duct in what seemed to be an attempted burglary.

Investigation and Arrest of the Accused

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused broke into the apartment with the intention of robbery. Shehzad, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh in 2024, was arrested on January 19 in Thane, near Mumbai. Police later confirmed that fingerprints found at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra flat matched those of Shehzad.

While the police have made progress in the case, there has been a statement from Shehzad’s father, Md Ruhul Amin Fakir, who claimed that the individual captured in the CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan’s home does not resemble his son.

The incident has sparked reactions from both the Bollywood industry and political figures. Bollywood celebrities have expressed their concern for the actor’s recovery and raised alarm over security issues, while opposition leaders have used the attack as a point of criticism against the Mahayuti government. Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has also questioned the details of the attack, suggesting there might be doubts over whether Saif was truly stabbed or if the incident was staged.