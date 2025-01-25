Yami Gautam Celebrates 8 Years of “Kaabil” and Reflects on the Unforgettable Experience

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is celebrating eight years of the film Kaabil and shared how the film has left an indelible mark on her. The actress took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, saying that Kaabil has shown her more than what is visible to the eyes.

Yami posted a still from the movie, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, and wrote a heartfelt message in her Instagram story: “Kaabil will stay as an experience that showed me more than there is to see with my eyes. Supriya—An unforgettable experience and most cherished one. Thank you for showing love to a story that lives on. #8YearsOfKaabil @rakeshroshan9 @hrithikroshan @rajeshroshan24 @_sanjaygupta @sudeepchatterjee.isc @kamera002.”

About Kaabil and Its Impact

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is a gripping action thriller that stars Hrithik Roshan alongside Yami. The film follows the story of a blind dubbing artist who embarks on a quest for vengeance after his wife suffers injustice and tragically dies. He becomes a vigilante, fighting for justice while using his blindness as a cover, making the film both emotional and thrilling.

The film was well-received by audiences for its powerful performances and gripping storyline, and Yami’s portrayal of Supriya is something she cherishes deeply.

Yami’s Personal and Professional Journey

In addition to celebrating Kaabil, Yami has also been enjoying personal milestones. She married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a son named Vedavid, in 2024.

On the professional front, Yami will be seen next in Dhoom Dhaam, a film about a newlywed couple who face challenges on their wedding night. The film, which stars Pratik Gandhi, will release on February 14 on Netflix. Directed by Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Yami was also recently seen in Article 370, a political action thriller directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, which featured a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.