Mumbai’s Oshiwara Furniture Market Engulfed by Fire – Chaos Unfolds as Flames Ravage Property!

A fire broke out at the Oshiwara Furniture Market in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, causing panic among locals and disrupting the usual bustle of the market.

The blaze started at approximately 11:52 AM, and authorities quickly responded to contain the situation.

Fire Details and Response

The fire was primarily confined to a ground-floor furniture godown. Immediately after the fire was reported, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) dispatched 12 fire engines to the scene. The team of firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring areas.

Authorities also mobilized additional resources, including Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance Services, and other emergency teams to manage the situation effectively.

No Injuries Reported

As of now, no injuries have been reported, and authorities have confirmed that the situation is being handled. However, the fire is still actively being fought, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade continues its efforts to extinguish the flames and prevent any further escalation.

Also Read: Mumbai Fire Breaks Out at MLA Hostel, No Casualties Reported

Impact and Ongoing Efforts

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the extent of the damage to the godown and surrounding properties has yet to be fully determined. Local officials are expected to provide further updates as they continue assessing the situation.

The Oshiwara Furniture Market, located in the heart of Jogeshwari West, is a busy hub for the sale and distribution of furniture, and the incident has raised concerns among local residents and business owners regarding the potential risks of fire hazards in densely packed commercial areas.

What You Need to Know:

Location: Oshiwara Furniture Market, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai

Oshiwara Furniture Market, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai Time of Incident: 11:52 AM, February 11, 2025

11:52 AM, February 11, 2025 Firefighting Efforts: 12 fire engines and multiple agencies on the scene

12 fire engines and multiple agencies on the scene Current Status: Fire still being fought; no injuries reported

As authorities continue their work, further updates will be shared. Keep an eye on local news and official sources for more information on this developing situation.