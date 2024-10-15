Munawar Faruqui on Bishnoi Gang’s Hit List: Comedian Faces Death Threats

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has reportedly been targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a criminal group under scrutiny for its involvement in high-profile crimes, including the recent murder of former minister Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai Police have provided Faruqui with security following threats from the gang, adding him to a growing list of celebrities and public figures being targeted by the notorious syndicate.

Faruqui on Lawrence Bishnoi’s Hitlist?

According to reports from Hindustan Times, police officials confirmed that Faruqui has been granted security after they received intelligence regarding a potential threat to his life from the Bishnoi gang. While the exact motive for the threat remains unclear, police are actively investigating the gang’s intentions. The revelations come after the arrest of three suspected gang members following the assassination of Baba Siddique in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) area on Saturday night. The Bishnoi gang has since claimed responsibility for the murder.

Previous Death Threats and Narrow Escape in Delhi

This is not the first time Munawar Faruqui has been in danger. In September, during the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) 2024 in South Delhi, Faruqui narrowly escaped an attack. He had flown from Mumbai to Delhi for the event, but unbeknownst to him, two henchmen of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were on the same flight. These individuals had booked rooms in the same hotel, The Suryaa, where Faruqui was scheduled to stay.

Thanks to intelligence inputs, Delhi Police acted swiftly. Security was heightened at both IGI Indoor Stadium, where the event was being held, and The Suryaa Hotel. Faruqui was quickly relocated to a safer location, and later escorted back to Mumbai under police protection.

The plot was uncovered during the interrogation of suspects involved in the murder of businessman Nadir Shah in Greater Kailash-I. The suspects admitted that they had conducted multiple recon missions at The Suryaa Hotel, initially unaware of the target. Although their orders later shifted to eliminate Nadir Shah, it was later discovered that Faruqui was also on their hit list.

Siddique’s Murder and Bishnoi’s Growing Influence

The assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique has intensified investigations into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s operations. Siddique was shot outside his Mumbai office, and hours later, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. Authorities are exploring multiple angles, including whether Siddique’s close ties to Bollywood actor Salman Khan or Lawrence Bishnoi’s ambition to cement himself as a dominant figure in the underworld could be motives for the killing.

Munawar Faruqui’s involvement in controversies surrounding his stand-up comedy, particularly jokes that allegedly offended religious sentiments, has previously sparked public outrage. It is still unclear whether this past controversy is related to the current threats against him.

Police are continuing their investigation into both Siddique’s murder and the broader activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which now includes targeting high-profile figures like Faruqui.