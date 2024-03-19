Mushfiqur Mocks Sri Lanka with Helmet Celebration as World Cup ‘Timed Out’ Controversy Resurfaces, Video Goes Viral

The echoes of the dramatic moments from the 2023 ODI World Cup continue to reverberate as Bangladesh’s veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim added another chapter to the saga during Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh.

In a gripping encounter in Chittagong, Rahim’s composed innings guided Bangladesh to a series-clinching victory against Sri Lanka, with a memorable celebration adding spice to the post-match festivities.

Rahim’s unbeaten knock of 37 off 36 balls proved instrumental as Bangladesh successfully chased down Sri Lanka’s target of 236, securing a 2-1 series win. However, it was Rahim’s post-match antics that stole the spotlight.

Amidst the jubilant scenes of the trophy presentation, Rahim humorously brandished his helmet to his teammates, eliciting laughter and applause from the squad. This light-hearted gesture was a subtle yet significant nod to the controversial “timed-out” incident that unfolded during Bangladesh’s clash with Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup.

The incident in question involved Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who made history as the first player to be dismissed in international cricket due to a timed-out scenario. Mathews encountered a delay in starting his innings due to an issue with his helmet, leading to his eventual departure without facing a ball.

In response to this incident, Sri Lanka had showcased an imaginary watch celebration during the subsequent T20I series, a gesture that didn’t sit well with Bangladesh’s captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shanto emphasized the need to move on from the controversy and focus on the present, dismissing Sri Lanka’s reaction as unnecessary.

The recent series victory for Bangladesh not only underscored their cricketing prowess but also provided Rahim with an opportunity to playfully remind Sri Lanka of the lingering World Cup controversy. Additionally, Shoriful Islam’s mimicry of the watch gesture after dismissing a Sri Lankan batter in the T20I series further fueled the narrative surrounding the contentious incident.

In a match characterized by standout performances, including Janith Liyanage’s unbeaten century for Sri Lanka and Tanzid Hasan’s explosive innings for Bangladesh, Rahim’s helmet celebration added a touch of humor and nostalgia to the ongoing cricketing rivalry between the two nations. As the video of Rahim’s antics went viral, it reignited discussions surrounding the World Cup controversy while injecting a dose of lightheartedness into the cricketing fraternity.