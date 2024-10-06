Musi Buffer Zone Expansion: Thousands of Structures Face Demolition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The future of residents in the Musi catchment area is looking grim as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced yet another expansion of the buffer zone, sparking concern among the local population. Until now, demolition efforts were focused on houses near the riverbanks, but now the government plans to extend the buffer zone to cover structures within 30 meters on both sides of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of the Musi River.

In two separate announcements within a span of two days, the Chief Minister clarified that all structures within this newly designated buffer zone will be demolished. According to the blueprint prepared by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), buildings within 30 meters (approximately 100 feet) from the river’s FRL will be marked for demolition. Earlier, structures were only identified along the riverbed (marked by the red line) and the total river extent (marked by the blue line), but now the buffer zone extends beyond these limits, posing a threat to thousands of homes.

Impact on Local Communities

The expansion of the buffer zone has created a sense of fear and uncertainty among residents, particularly the poor and middle-class families who have legally built homes, apartments, and buildings in the area. While initially, demolitions were only planned for illegal constructions within the riverbed, the government now plans to demolish buildings within the 100-meter zone, including those that have legal permissions.

The government’s decision to extend the buffer zone by 30 meters on both sides of the Moosi River could potentially affect around 150,000 existing structures. If this policy is implemented, the number of impacted buildings is likely to increase by another 200,000, bringing the total to over 350,000 buildings set for demolition.

Buffer Zone and Land Acquisition

The Chief Minister’s statements have made it clear that the buffer zone is a priority for the government. However, there is growing concern that the process will lead to mass demolitions, affecting even gated communities and apartments that were built with all necessary approvals. The Moosi catchment area is also expected to expand significantly, bringing many more homes and buildings under threat.

Uncertainty Over Compensation

Despite the looming threat of demolitions, CM Revanth Reddy has not provided much clarity on the issue of land acquisition or compensation. The government has promised to provide alternatives for residents whose homes will be demolished, but the specifics remain unclear. There is also concern about whether the government will follow the land acquisition laws passed by the Congress in 2013.

Government’s Plan of Action

During a recent event in Secunderabad, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to demolishing illegal structures within lake and pond FTL (Full Tank Level) areas and buffer zones, as well as those built on canals and stormwater drains. He made it clear that residents living within the Moosi River buffer zone would have to relocate.

“We will demolish constructions within the FTL and buffer zones of lakes and ponds. Illegal constructions on canals and drains will be removed. Those in the buffer zone along the Moosi River will have to be relocated,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

As the government moves forward with these plans, it remains to be seen how the affected residents will respond, especially those who have legally built homes with all necessary approvals.