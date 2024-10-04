Musi Development Project: Homes in Red and Blue Zones Marked for Demolition

Hyderabad: The Musi River Development project focuses on the beautification and restoration of the Musi River in Hyderabad, but it also entails the potential demolition of houses located within certain marked areas, defined by red lines and blue lines on official maps.

Here’s how the demolitions might unfold based on the boundaries:

1. Red Line (Riverbed Zone)

The red line marks the riverbed , the most restricted zone along the river. It identifies areas where construction is strictly prohibited for safety and environmental reasons.

marks the , the most restricted zone along the river. It identifies areas where construction is strictly prohibited for safety and environmental reasons. Demolitions in this zone: Any structures or houses built within this red line are likely to be considered illegal and could face immediate demolition, as they pose a risk during flooding and obstruct river management efforts.

2. Blue Line (Full River Level – FRL)

The blue line indicates the Full River Level (FRL) , a buffer zone where the river’s water could potentially rise to during floods. While constructions in this zone might not be directly on the riverbed, they are still at risk during high-water levels.

indicates the , a buffer zone where the river’s water could potentially rise to during floods. While constructions in this zone might not be directly on the riverbed, they are still at risk during high-water levels. Demolitions in this zone: Structures within the blue line might not face immediate demolition, but they are under scrutiny. Government regulations may call for the removal of buildings that don’t meet safety and zoning laws, especially those that hinder the beautification project or obstruct future river management.

Buffer Zone Impact

In some cases, there is also a buffer zone beyond the FRL (usually within 30 meters). If the government decides to clear this area for beautification or flood control, houses within this zone might also be demolished, even though they are not directly within the red or blue lines.

Steps for Demolition:

Identification and Marking: The houses within the red and blue lines are identified using Google maps and official surveys. Notices to Residents: In some cases, residents may receive a notice to vacate before demolition. However, sudden demolitions without warning have been reported, especially for illegal constructions. Use of Bulldozers: Authorities deploy bulldozers to raze houses that violate the zoning laws within the Musi river project area. Compensation/Relocation: In certain situations, residents may be offered compensation or relocation options, though this is not always guaranteed, leading to protests.

The development plan aims to rejuvenate the river while addressing the legal and environmental concerns posed by unauthorized constructions, but it has caused significant distress for thousands of families who risk losing their homes.