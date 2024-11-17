Musi Project Politics: Revanth Reddy Challenges BJP’s Development Claims

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has responded sharply to the BJP’s protest against the Musi Project, questioning the credibility of the Gujarat Model. He directly targeted Union Minister Kishan Reddy, stating, “The Gujarat Model is claimed to be an example for the nation, but why is it being used to obstruct the success of the Musi Project? Does this mean the Gujarat Model has failed?”

Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of being disinterested in improving the Musi River and alleged that the party has manipulated governments, using the Shinde government in Maharashtra and now Kishan Reddy in Telangana.

BJP’s “Basti Nidra” Program

To highlight the plight of those affected by the Musi Project, BJP leaders organized a “Basti Nidra” (night stay in slum areas) program. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders spent the night in various slum areas of Hyderabad and interacted with residents.

During the program, Kishan Reddy remarked, “The government has declared war on the residents living around the Musi River. The Chief Minister has announced plans to bring bulldozers. People are living in fear, and ten individuals have already died of heart attacks due to the anxiety of losing their homes.”

BJP Criticizes the Government

Kishan Reddy accused the Congress-led government of planning to demolish the homes of the poor. He added, “Neither has a Detailed Project Report (DPR) been prepared for the Musi Project, nor have funds been allocated for it. Start by addressing the issues of pollution and drainage in the Musi River. We are not against the project, but it should be executed without causing harm to the homes of the underprivileged.”

He reiterated that the BJP stands firmly with the poor and is strongly opposed to the demolition of their homes. “We support cleaning the Musi River, but it must be done in a way that does not affect the livelihood of the poor,” he stated.

Allegations Against the Government

Kishan Reddy alleged that the government is targeting poor neighborhoods around the Musi River to exploit the land for real estate projects. He said, “Revanth Reddy will only serve one term as Chief Minister because the public will reject his policies.”

BJP’s Suggestions

Kishan Reddy proposed restoring the Musi River using the model of the retaining wall built during the Nizam era, which was constructed over a century ago. He urged the government to proceed with the project without displacing the underprivileged residents.