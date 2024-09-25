Musi Riverfront Development: CM Revanth Reviews Progress with Top Officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prioritize the conservation of water bodies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in order to prevent natural calamities.

Emphasizing the urgency of protecting lakes and ponds, the CM instructed the installation of CCTV cameras at all water bodies, which will be linked to Hyderabad’s Command Control Center for continuous monitoring.

During a high-level review meeting on the Musi Riverfront Development and Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, CM Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of identifying water bodies, including lakes and ponds, within the ORR.

He asked officials to demarcate Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones for these water bodies and submit a detailed report. “The protection of these water bodies is essential, and the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the poor in this process,” the CM asserted.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including Municipal Administration Department Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy, Advisor Srinivasa Raju, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, and district collectors from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy.

In addition to the focus on water body conservation, CM Reddy addressed the ongoing and future plans for Metro Rail expansion in the city. He instructed officials to expedite the Metro Rail connectivity from the airport to the proposed Future City and to accelerate the expansion of the Old City Metro line. Specific attention was drawn to resolving any land acquisition hurdles hindering these projects.

The officials provided an update on the progress of the Metro Rail expansion from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar and from MGBS to Chandrayangutta.

CM Reddy emphasized that a complete Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding the expansion route should be prepared and submitted to the Central Government before the upcoming Dussehra festival.

The meeting highlighted the state’s commitment to infrastructure development and sustainable urban planning, with measures being taken to ensure the city’s future growth aligns with environmental preservation and the needs of its citizens.