Musi Riverfront Development Project Sparks Controversy Over ₹58,000 Crore Budget and Consultancy Selection

Hyderabad: Concerns are mounting regarding the Musi Riverfront Development Project, a high-profile initiative led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The project’s original estimated cost of ₹58,000 crore and the unexpected cancellation of tenders by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) have raised eyebrows, particularly surrounding the consultancy selection process.

In February, MRDCL called for tenders, estimating the project at ₹58,000 crore. However, six months later, in August, the tenders were abruptly canceled without explanation. A new tender process was initiated within a week, and just a month later, the contract for preparing the master plan was awarded to a consortium led by Meinhardt Singapore Pvt Ltd. This decision came amid political speculation, following an alleged meeting between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh’s N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Many are questioning whether the tendering process was deliberately manipulated to favor Meinhardt. Further allegations suggest political interference may have played a role in driving the project’s estimated cost from ₹58,000 crore to ₹1.5 lakh crore. The controversy deepened when MRDCL rejected the lowest bidder, SAI Consultancy Engineering Pvt Ltd, and selected Meinhardt, despite the latter’s higher bid of ₹143 crore.

The tender cancellation, coupled with the decision to favor Meinhardt, has sparked further scrutiny, with accusations of norms being bypassed. The involvement of individuals linked to the controversial Amaravathi Project has also fueled concerns, particularly following a high-level meeting between political leaders earlier this year.