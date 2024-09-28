Hyderabad

Musi Victims Reach Telangana Bhavan, Meet with Party Office Secretary Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy

A group of Musi River victims, including Muslim minorities from the Chaderghat area, reached Telangana Bhavan to voice their grievances.

Hyderabad, Telangana – A group of Musi River victims, including Muslim minorities from the Chaderghat area, reached Telangana Bhavan to voice their grievances.

In a meeting with party office secretary Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, the affected residents shared their struggles and concerns, expressing deep anguish over the hardships they have been facing due to the ongoing demolition drives in the Musi river buffer zone.

The leaders assured the victims that their issues would be addressed, while the situation continues to garner attention.

