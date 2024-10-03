Musi Victims Sing Bathukamma Songs Targeting Revanth Reddy in LB Nagar

Hyderabad

The event served as both a cultural celebration and a platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Musi victims. Participants emphasized the need for government support and fair treatment for those affected by land acquisition and development projects.

Fouzia Farhana3 October 2024 - 16:23
LB Nagar: Musi victims held a festive Bathukamma celebration in Chaitanyapuri, singing songs that called out Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy. With lyrics such as “Revanth saaruu uyyaalo… maa ill joliki raakuu uyyaalo” (Revanth, don’t come near our homes), the participants expressed their grievances regarding their displacement and the ongoing issues they face.

The unique blend of tradition and protest highlighted the ongoing struggle for justice among the victims, while the vibrant celebrations aimed to draw attention to their plight within the community.

