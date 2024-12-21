Muslim Man Claims Forced Conversion to Hinduism in Police Custody by SP and Hindutva Leaders: Video

In a Viral Video on Social Media Platform X (Formerly Twitter), a Muslim man, Fateh Uddin, claims that he was forcefully converted to Hinduism while in police custody on December 14.

According to Fateh Uddin, he was coerced into the conversion by the SP of Sitapur and a prominent Hindutva leader, who allegedly threatened him with false charges of possessing arms and accused him of destroying his own family.

Fateh Uddin, a resident of Sitapur, has reported that despite his resistance to the forced conversion, he was subjected to intense pressure and manipulation, which eventually led him to give in to the demands of the authorities. He asserts that the conversion violated his personal beliefs and religious freedom.

The incident allegedly took place when local police officers detained Fateh Uddin in connection with an unspecified matter. During his time in custody, he claims that he was forced to undergo a ceremony in which he was converted to Hinduism against his will. The police officer in charge and the Hindutva leader involved allegedly threatened to implicate Fateh Uddin in false criminal cases if he refused to comply.

Also Read: iPhone Accidentally Dropped into Temple Donation Box, Authorities Refuse to Return It, Offer Data Access

In a statement to the media, Fateh Uddin expressed his distress, saying, “I was threatened with dire consequences, including false charges that could ruin my life and destroy my family. They insisted that I convert to Hinduism or face severe repercussions.”

In #UttarPradesh's #Sitapur, a #Muslim man #FatehUddin said he was forcefully converted to #Hinduism in police custody by SP and #Hindutva leader on 14 Dec after threatening to implicate him in false cases of arms and destroying his family. He was forcefully made #Hindu even… pic.twitter.com/jK4w1DvbpC — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 21, 2024

The incident has sparked outrage among various communities and raised serious concerns about religious freedom and the misuse of power by authorities.

Local authorities have yet to respond to the allegations, but the matter has already attracted widespread attention, with many calling for immediate action.