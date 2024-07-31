Muslim Man dies after slashing himself during fight with wife

Nagpur: A 35-year-old man died after he slashed himself during a fight with his wife in Nagpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Ramgad area under the jurisdiction of New Kamthi police station on Tuesday night, the official said.

Afroz Khan Javed Khan Pathan got into an altercation with his wife Gulshan Aara during which he took a knife and slashed his neck in a fit of rage.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the self-inflicted wounds, the official said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.