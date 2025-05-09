CM Chandrababu Naidu Offers Condolences to Martyr Murali Nayak’s Family

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Telugu jawan Murali Nayak, who laid down his life in the line of duty during the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Murali Nayak, a native of Kallithanda village in Gorantla mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, was just 25 years old when he was martyred in Operation Sindoor.

CM Speaks to Grieving Parents

Chandrababu Naidu personally spoke to Murali Nayak’s parents, Jyotibai and Sriram Nayak, over the phone. He lauded their son’s bravery and assured them that the Andhra Pradesh government stands firmly by their side. “Murali’s sacrifice for the motherland will be remembered by the entire nation,” he said, urging the family to remain courageous in this hour of grief.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute to the Martyr

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also mourned the loss of the young soldier, describing Murali’s martyrdom as a national sacrifice that will never be forgotten. “He fought bravely on the borders of Jammu and Kashmir. I pray for his soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to his parents and family,” Pawan Kalyan stated. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the family in every possible way.

Minister Savita Visits Mourning Family in Kallithanda

Minister Savita visited Murali Nayak’s family to personally offer her condolences. She assured them of continued support and solidarity from the government. Emotional scenes were witnessed during her visit as locals raised slogans of ‘Jai Jawan Johar Murali Nayak’ in honour of the fallen hero. The Minister also paid floral tribute to the portrait of the martyr.

VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal: A Sacrifice That Makes the Nation Proud

In Visakhapatnam, VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal also expressed condolences, stating that Murali Nayak’s sacrifice is a matter of national pride. “The loss of this young warrior from Sri Sathya Sai district is deeply saddening,” he said, adding that the nation salutes his unmatched courage and devotion.