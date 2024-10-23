Nala Collapse in Goshamahal: Early Morning Incident Leaves Road Damaged

Hyderabad: In the early hours of Wednesday, a portion of the road along the nala near Chaknawadi in Goshamahal suddenly caved in, causing panic among local residents and commuters.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near plywood shops on the route from Darussalam to Chaknawadi. Fortunately, no one was injured, as the road was empty at the time.

A large crowd gathered at the spot soon after, and the police were quick to reach the scene to control the situation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have been informed and are currently assessing the situation to determine the exact cause of the road collapse.

Local residents speculate that the collapse might be due to the aging nala infrastructure, which has been a concern in the area for some time.