Namibia’s Vice President Makes History as the First Female President of the Country

The Electoral Commission announced on social media that, in accordance with the amended Electoral Act No. 5 of 2014, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Elsie T. Nghikembua, officially declared Nandi-Ndaitwa the winner and president-elect of Namibia.

Syed Mubashir4 December 2024 - 18:22
Windhoek: Namibia’s Vice President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa, has made history by winning the presidential election, becoming the first female president of Namibia and the second female president in the entire African continent. This milestone is seen as a significant step in promoting women’s political participation and leadership in Namibia.

According to the Namibia Electoral Commission, Nandi-Ndaitwa, from the ruling South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party, won the election on November 27 with 57.3% of the vote.

Despite her victory, reports indicate that opposition parties have protested the election results. Nandi-Ndaitwa had previously stated in October that, if elected, she would focus on economic development, aiming to reduce unemployment and boost the oil and gas industries.

This historic victory not only marks a significant achievement for women in leadership but also sets a precedent for future political participation in Namibia and Africa as a whole.

