“Nanhe Dilo-ka Safar” congenital heart disease in underprivileged children held

Hyderabad: Conexus and Jagathi Foundation, in collaboration with CARE Hospitals, hosted the concluding ceremony of ‘Nanhe Dilo-ka Safar,’ a CSR initiative dedicated to addressing congenital heart disease in underprivileged children.

The event took place at T-HUB, Gachibowli, and marked the culmination of a six-month-long effort to help underprivileged children suffering from congenital heart disease and raising awareness about the disease in the broader community.

The event featured the official release of the initiative’s campaign video, followed by a presentation of the impact report by the associated NGOs. The program concluded with an exhibition showcasing twelve remarkable artistic masterpieces and figurines created by children and artists.

The event was inaugurated by Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-HUB, Dr Tapan Kumar Dash, HOD-Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery at CARE Hospitals, senior leadership dignitaries of CARE Hospitals in the presence of the NGO partners, volunteers, children and their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Jasdeep Singh said, “Nanhe Dilo-ka Safar, CSR initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration and community in addressing critical health issues like congenital heart disease. By combining art, awareness, and medical support, we have created a holistic approach to not only treat but also educate and inspire.

I am deeply proud of the efforts put forth by all involved and look forward to continuing our mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these children.” Srinivas Rao Mahankali also spoke.

“This initiative has been a labor of love, showcasing the resilience of children facing congenital heart disease. Our partnership with Jagathi Foundation and CARE Hospitals proves that united communities can achieve remarkable transformations. We are committed to ensuring no child is left behind,” said Manish Handa, CEO of Conexus.

“Seeing the smiles of the children and their families is the true reward. This journey has reinforced our belief in empathy and action, raising awareness and providing hope. We thank all our partners and volunteers for their unwavering dedication,” added Durga Kalyani Founder of Jagathi Foundation.

The event was a heartfelt celebration of resilience, creativity, and the collective effort to make a difference in the lives of children battling congenital heart disease. Conexus, Jagathi Foundation, and CARE Hospitals extend their gratitude to all the partners, volunteers, and participants who made this initiative a success.