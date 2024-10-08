Naqvi congratulates Omar Abdullah for win, hopes for development in J&K

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday extended his best wishes to JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah following the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results, expressing hope that the new government would focus on the region’s development.

Omar Abdullah will become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said his father and NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.

“Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters here when asked who would be the alliance’s CM face.

“I congratulate him for the win. I hope that he works sincerely for the welfare of the people, ensuring their rights and promoting development, peace, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir,” Naqvi told IANS.

The Congress-NC alliance appeared to be heading towards a comfortable victory, with the National Conference securing 42 seats and Congress winning 6 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP trailed behind with 29 seats.

When asked about the BJP’s performance despite the abrogation of Article 370, Naqvi remarked, “The people have not rejected the abrogation of Article 370.”

Praising the high voter turnout in the Union Territory, the senior BJP leader said, “This is the first election after the abrogation of Article 370, and the way people turned out to vote in large numbers, with enthusiasm and without fear, is remarkable.

I don’t think such large voter participation has ever been seen in Kashmir, or the people ever felt secure enough to do so. The elections were free and fair, and we respect the mandate.”

Responding to the Congress raising concerns about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Naqvi commented, “It’s not surprising that the party is now questioning the EVMs.

Whenever the mandate is not in their favour, they start raising doubts about the EVMs, and then extend those doubts to the agencies, administration, and even the Election Commission.”