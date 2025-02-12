NASA and SpaceX Fast-Track Return of Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from ISS

NASA and SpaceX have announced an accelerated timeline for the upcoming crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which will bring astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth sooner than originally scheduled. The Crew-10 launch is now targeted for March 12, pending final mission readiness and certification of flight readiness, according to NASA’s recent update.

The Crew-9 mission, which includes Williams, Wilmore, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, is scheduled to return to Earth after completing a handover with the incoming Crew-10 team.

Earlier Launch Opportunity for Crew-10 Mission

Initially, Crew-10 was set to launch no earlier than late March, but NASA adjusted the schedule after deciding to use a previously flown Dragon spacecraft, known as Endurance, for the mission. This decision comes after additional processing time was required for the new Dragon spacecraft initially planned for Crew-10. SpaceX and NASA teams are conducting thorough assessments of the spacecraft’s hardware to ensure it meets safety and certification standards under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Crew-10 will carry NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov to the ISS.

Williams and Wilmore Stranded Due to Technical Issues with Boeing Starliner

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stranded aboard the ISS since June of last year, facing delays due to technical problems with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was supposed to bring them back to Earth. This delay had left the astronauts aboard the ISS for an extended period.

SpaceX and Trump Push for Prompt Return of Astronauts

US President Donald Trump also called on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to facilitate the swift return of Williams and Wilmore, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Musk expressed his frustration over the prolonged stay of the astronauts, calling it “terrible” that the pair had been stranded for so long, even though NASA had already worked with SpaceX months ago to return them as part of the Crew-9 mission.

As NASA and SpaceX continue to prepare for the launch, the mission management’s decision to adjust the flight schedule aims to ensure the prompt and safe return of the astronauts after their prolonged mission aboard the ISS.