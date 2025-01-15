Grateful Nation Pays Tribute to Bravehearts on 77th Army Day: President Murmu’s Message

New Delhi: The nation came together to honor the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of the Indian Army as it celebrated the 77th Army Day.

President Droupadi Murmu led the tributes, lauding the Army’s pivotal role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and fostering peace.

Significance of Army Day

Observed annually on January 15, Army Day marks a historic milestone in India’s military history. It commemorates the moment in 1949 when General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, handed over command to Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. This day symbolizes India’s military independence and the strength of its armed forces.

The theme for the 77th Army Day celebrations, “Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena” (“Capable India, Competent Army”), reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to national security and self-reliance.

President Murmu’s Message to the Nation

In her statement, President Murmu expressed deep appreciation for the Army’s extraordinary courage and professionalism. She acknowledged their role in maintaining national security, conducting counter-terrorism operations, and ensuring peace within the country.

“The courageous Army personnel have consistently displayed extraordinary bravery and high standards of professionalism in defending our borders. Their relentless efforts have created a secure and peaceful environment for the nation to prosper,” the President said.

President Murmu paid tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. “A grateful nation remembers and honors the Bravehearts who gave their lives in service of the country. We are indebted to them and their families,” she added.

She concluded her message by wishing continued success to the Indian Army and extending her best wishes to its soldiers, veterans, and their families.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Tribute

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed similar sentiments, praising the Indian Army’s indomitable spirit, valor, and dedication. He highlighted their role in not only guarding the nation’s borders but also contributing to disaster management, peacekeeping missions, and humanitarian assistance.

“The Indian Army is a symbol of pride and confidence for every Indian. Its unmatched commitment to national security and its significant contribution to India’s emergence as a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) are unparalleled,” Singh stated.

The Defence Minister emphasized the Army’s adoption of modern technology and its push for self-reliance through indigenization. “The Army’s efficiency, discipline, and patriotism have brought global recognition and glory to India,” he added.

The Indian Army: Pillar of National Security

The Indian Army has been a cornerstone of national security, playing a crucial role in safeguarding India’s borders and addressing both conventional and unconventional threats. Its involvement in counter-terrorism operations has been instrumental in ensuring peace in volatile regions.

Additionally, the Army’s contributions to disaster management and humanitarian missions underscore its multifaceted role in nation-building.

Over the years, the Army has actively embraced modernization and technology to enhance its capabilities. Its commitment to indigenization aligns with the government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Honoring the Bravehearts

Both President Murmu and Defence Minister Singh paid homage to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Their unwavering courage and dedication have ensured a secure and prosperous future for India.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers inspire us to strive for a stronger and united India. The nation stands united in saluting their devotion to duty and their love for the motherland,” said Singh.

Global Recognition and Legacy

The Indian Army’s achievements extend beyond the nation’s borders. Its contributions to international peacekeeping missions and disaster relief operations have earned India global respect. The discipline and professionalism of its personnel continue to set benchmarks in the military world.