National Defence College Delegation Led by Major General Samarth Nagar Visits State Secretariat for Strategic Discussions

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), led by Major General Samarth Nagar, visited the state secretariat today as part of their study tour on National Security and Strategic Studies.

During their visit, they engaged in discussions with senior state government officials, focusing on various developmental and security-related initiatives undertaken by the state.

Objective of the Visit

The delegation’s study tour aims to enhance strategic understanding of governance, security, and development policies at the state level. As part of the program, the NDC team is interacting with key officials to understand the state’s administrative framework, policy implementation strategies, and security measures that contribute to overall national development.

High-Level Discussions with Senior Officials

During the interactive session, top government officials presented an overview of the state’s governance strategies, covering multiple sectors, including law and order, education, and agriculture.

Key officials present at the meeting included:

Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary, Home Department

Yogita Rana, Secretary, Education Department

Uday Kumar, Joint Secretary, Agriculture Department

, Joint Secretary, Agriculture Department S. Venkat Rao, Director, Protocol

The discussions covered various government initiatives and policies that play a role in strengthening governance and security.

Key Highlights of the Discussion

1. Law and Order Management

Special Chief Secretary Home Ravi Gupta elaborated on the state’s law enforcement mechanisms, highlighting modern policing strategies, technology-driven crime control measures, and efforts to enhance internal security. He emphasized how digital surveillance, data analytics, and AI-based policing solutions have contributed to improved crime prevention and faster response times.

2. Education and Skill Development

Education Secretary Yogita Rana provided insights into revolutionary education reforms, including digital learning initiatives, skill-based programs, and measures taken to enhance literacy rates and employment opportunities. She emphasized the role of STEM education, vocational training, and government-sponsored scholarship programs in boosting human capital development.

3. Agricultural Development and Sustainability

Joint Secretary Agriculture Uday Kumar highlighted the state’s focus on agricultural modernization, sustainable farming techniques, and financial support for farmers. He detailed the state’s efforts to improve irrigation, promote organic farming, and implement AI-driven solutions for precision agriculture.

Strategic Importance of the Study Tour

The National Defence College plays a crucial role in shaping India’s defense and strategic policy leadership. By engaging with state governments, the college aims to understand regional governance models, policy frameworks, and their impact on national security and socio-economic stability.

The visit aligns with the NDC’s broader objective of equipping senior defense and civil service officials with multi-dimensional knowledge of governance, security strategies, and economic policies that influence India’s national security.