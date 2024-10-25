National Indian Film Festival of Australia to commence from February 13, 2025

New Delhi: The Australian Centre for Indian Cinema on Friday announced an initiative to celebrate Indian cinema in Australasia with Australia’s first and only National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA).

The festival will commence from February 13, 2025 and will conclude on February 16. The NIFFA will see a weekend of celebrations and screenings around Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Darwin and Hobart.

One yet-to-be-decided city will host the opening night party, workshops, closing night film and panels on investments, coproduction, development and collaboration.

The festival will also offer development grants for Australian screen content related to India and awards, to be announced in November.

The plans will see the festival held across seven cities in Australia in February 2025, with Australia cinema chain Dendy Cinemas, major Indian news media company NDTV and cinema advertising company Val Morgan, coming on board as stakeholders, read a statement.

NDTV Director and Editor-in-Chief, Sanjay Pugalia said: “As NDTV expands globally and the Indian diaspora flourishes across Australasia, partnering with this premier celebration of Indian cinema felt like a perfect fit.”

“We at NDTV are happy to amplify the festival’s spirit worldwide, bringing it to Indian communities across the globe and celebrating the ever-growing impact of Indian filmmaking on the international stage.”

The festival is the brainchild of filmmaker and Australia’s leading expert on Indian cinema, Anupam Sharma, who will head the festival with industry veteran Peter Castaldi serving as festival director.

The two bring a long history in the industry to the project, with both involved in some of the first Indian festivals in Australia in the 1990s.

Sharon Strickland, CEO of Dendy Cinema, said: “Dendy Cinema is honoured to partner with the National Indian Film Festival of Australia, bringing the best of Indian cinema to audiences across Australia.”

“With a resurgence of Indian films making a strong impact at the global box office, this collaboration highlights our commitment to showcasing diverse and culturally significant stories. We are excited to support this festival, celebrating the vibrant creativity and growing influence of Indian filmmaking on the world stage.”

Sharma added: “Australia was craving for a professional national celebration of Indian cinema, and it is an absolute honour to receive the support of mainstream Australia with Dendy as our major partner and NDTV as media partner. This will be one of the rare film festivals which will be produced by filmmakers.

“One of the most important and exciting aspects of the festival will be the programming coverage on NDTV about Australia-India cultural and artistic ties, which willreach a potential audience of over 350 million across NDTV platforms. Money cannot buy such exposure for Australian cultural links with India.”

Festival Director, Peter Castaldi, said: “I am delighted to have been invited to take such an important role in this vital Indo-Australian cultural and business initiative.”

“On the back of the co-production treaty, sparking a resurgence of film links and high box office revenue in Australasia for pan Indian films, it makes sense to offer a national audience the opportunity to enjoy a professionally curated taster of the vitality of the amazingly rich and diverse Indian production sector.”

Paul MacGregor, Director of Strategy and Marketing at Val Morgan, said: “The record-breaking success of Indian films in Australia over the past three years is a clear indication of the strong and growing appetite for a national festival like this.

“We are excited to be working the team at Australian Centre for Indian Cinema on the inaugural festival, which not only celebrates the cultural richness of Indian cinema but also opens an exciting and unique opportunity for brands to connect with this high-value, culturally diverse audience.”

The festival has also received support from all the major distributors of Indian films in Australia, NZ, and Fiji, including Forum Films and others.

Other major partners, brand ambassadors and retrospectives will be announced at a press conference in November at IFFI Goa where Australia is a focus country.

The program and award details will be announced on 6 January 2025.