Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM for 2nd time

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Uma Devi17 October 2024 - 13:12
Chandigarh:  Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 54-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saini at a simple ceremony in Panchkula.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders, including a number of Chief Ministers, were among those who graced the occasion.

Saini had become Chief Minister for the first time in March, when he replaced then incumbent Manohar Lal Khattar.

Earlier this month, he led the BJP to victory in the Assembly polls. This was a historic third consecutive victory for the saffron outfit in the northern state. The BJP won 48 seats in the 90-strong Assembly, with the Congress bagging 37 seats.

On Wednesday, Saini was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party.

