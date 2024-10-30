Entertainment

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ documenting superstar’s life to bow on OTT on her birthday

South superstar Nayanthara has a documentary based on her journey, and it’s set to drop on OTT on the occasion of her birthday on November 18, 2024.

Uma Devi30 October 2024 - 14:16
‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ documenting superstar’s life to bow on OTT on her birthday
‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ documenting superstar’s life to bow on OTT on her birthday

Mumbai: South superstar Nayanthara has a documentary based on her journey, and it’s set to drop on OTT on the occasion of her birthday on November 18, 2024.

The documentary, titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’, follows her life from her modest beginnings to the heights of her illustrious career, and gives fans a glimpse into her journey. Nayanthara is a powerhouse performer, who is known for her versatile work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.

With the documentary, Nayanthara opens her home and heart to inspire young dreamers to reach for their aspirations. Filled with untold stories of her roles as a daughter, sister, partner, mother, friend, and a force to be reckoned with in the industry, the film celebrates the magic that makes her shine.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ is set to drop on Netflix on November 18.

Nayanthara, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, Nayanthara was born as Diana Mariam Kurian in Bangalore, Karnataka. The actress belongs to a Malayali Syrian Christian family, and hails from Thiruvalla, Kerala and was born to Kurian Kodiyattu and Omana Kurian.

She has acted in more than 75 films in a career spanning over two decades and has won numerous awards including one Tamil Nadu State Film Award, a Nandi Award and seven SIIMA Awards.

She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’, and made her debut in Tamil cinema with ‘Ayya’, in Telugu with ‘Lakshmi’ and Kannada with ‘Super’

She won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress, for her performances in the romantic comedy ‘Raja Rani’, the action comedy ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and the political drama ‘Aramm’.

Tags
Uma Devi30 October 2024 - 14:16

Related Articles

KJo is all set to celebrate Diwali, shares pictures of are twins, mothers dressed up in ethnic wear

KJo is all set to celebrate Diwali, shares pictures of are twins, mothers dressed up in ethnic wear

30 October 2024 - 15:38
Chunky Panday wishes his 'superstar' Ananya Panday on her 26th birthday

Chunky Panday wishes his ‘superstar’ Ananya Panday on her 26th birthday

30 October 2024 - 13:59
Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha to debut with ‘Azaad’

Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha to debut with ‘Azaad’

30 October 2024 - 13:53
Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco professes love for his ‘Annie’

Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco professes love for his ‘Annie’

30 October 2024 - 13:35
Back to top button