NEET UG 2024 Results: Mumbai Bakery Worker’s Daughter Amina Arif Tops the Country with Perfect Score

Mumbai: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results have been declared, and Amina Arif Kadiwala, a student from Urdu Medium Madni High School in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, has secured the All-India Rank (AIR) 1 with a perfect score of 720 out of 720. Amina is one of 67 students across the country to achieve this remarkable feat, standing out among approximately 25 lakh candidates.

Amina’s journey to success is truly inspiring. The daughter of a bakery worker, she excelled academically from a young age, scoring 93.20% in her Class 10 exams and 95% in her Class 12 exams from Mithibai College, Vile Parle. Despite initial uncertainties about appearing for NEET, Amina took her first attempt during the lockdown period but did not achieve the desired results. Encouraged by her teachers, she enrolled in private tuition at Excellent Master Academy in Jogeshwari, which played a crucial role in her preparation and success.

“I had no plans to appear for NEET initially. However, after an unsatisfactory first attempt, my teacher advised me to join private coaching. The rigorous practice and support from Excellent Master Academy helped me achieve this perfect score,” Amina said. She attributed her success to her disciplined study pattern, which included writing two tests every week and consistently scoring between 620 and 700 in mock exams.

Amina’s goal is to pursue her medical studies at AIIMS Delhi, although she plans to finalize her decision after consulting with her teachers. Her achievement has brought immense pride to her family, school, and coaching institute.

In addition to Amina, six other students from Maharashtra secured AIR 1 in NEET UG 2024: Ved Sunilkumar Shende, Shubhan Sengupta, Umayma Malbari, Palansha Agarwal, Krishnamurti Pankaj Shiwal, and Mane Neha Kuldeep. The state had a strong showing overall, with 2,75,457 students appearing for the examination, of which 1,42,665 qualified for admission.

The NEET UG 2024 examination was conducted on May 5, with the provisional answer key released on May 29. This year saw a total registration of 10,29,154 male, 13,76,831 female, and 13 third gender candidates. Out of these, 5,47,036 male, 7,69,222 female, and 10 third gender candidates qualified.

Congratulations to Amina Arif Kadiwala, her parents, and Excellent Master Academy for this extraordinary achievement!

For further details on NEET UG 2024 results, please visit the National Testing Agency (NTA) website.