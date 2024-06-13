NEET-UG Candidates Protest, Demand Investigation into Alleged Exam Paper Leak

New Delhi: Students who took the NEET exam expressed their concerns and demanded a re-examination and a thorough investigation following the alleged leak of the exam paper.

A group of students gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, chanting “24 lakh students want a fair exam, not a scam,” and calling for a proper investigation into the paper leak incident.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on June 4.

One of the NEET UG candidates, Kashish, shared, “I scored 670 marks and I believe I deserve a seat based on my performance. We all want a fair investigation into the paper leak matter, considering the effort we put into preparing for the exam.”

When asked about the Supreme Court’s decision on grace marks, Kashish added, “I have no problem with the Supreme Court’s decision, but it’s crucial that the paper leak issue is addressed, as it is the main concern for every student here.”

Another student, Harsh Dubey, stated, “No one seems to be discussing the paper leak matter. If an FIR has been filed in Bihar regarding the NEET paper leak, it should be thoroughly investigated.”

Discussing the current situation, Dubey told PTI Videos, “Ranks may increase by two to three thousand due to the paper leak, but it shouldn’t go as high as 20 to 25 thousand.”

Anuj Kumar said, “Ranks and numbers have gone up all across India due to the paper leak, and now there’s talk of grace marks.”

“We strongly believe that the exam should be conducted again, and a fair investigation should take place,” added Anuj.

After assuming office as the Union Education Minister for the second time, Dharmendra Pradhan addressed reporters, stating, “There is no evidence of a paper leak in NEET-UG. The allegations of corruption against the NTA are baseless.”

He further added, “The NTA is a highly credible organization. It conducts exams for over 50 lakh school students every year, in addition to exams at the higher education level.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court acknowledged that the integrity of NEET-UG 2024 had been compromised, a claim denied by the NTA.

However, the top court declined to halt the counseling process for admissions.

The Center informed the apex court on Thursday, “If the candidates out of the 1,563 do not wish to retake the exam, their previous marks, without the grace marks, will be considered for the purpose of calculating the results.”

The results of the re-test will be announced on June 30, and counseling for admissions in MBBS, BDS, and other courses will commence on July 6, as per the statement.

The NTA conducted the entrance exam for undergraduate medical programs on May 5.