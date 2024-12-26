Netanyahu Warns Houthis Amid Reports of New Israeli Airstrikes

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Yemen’s Houthi forces, asserting that they would face repercussions similar to those experienced by other anti-Israel groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Netanyahu’s statement comes amid reports that Israel is considering a large-scale military strike against Houthi targets in Yemen following escalated hostilities.

Netanyahu’s Warning to the Houthis

In a video statement, Netanyahu declared, “The Houthis, too, will learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime, and others have learned. Even if it takes time, this lesson will resonate across the Middle East.”

The warning follows a series of missile and drone attacks launched by the Houthis toward Israel, with the most recent incidents occurring on Wednesday. These attacks included a ground-to-ground missile and a drone strike, both reportedly targeting southern Israel. The drone crashed in an open field, causing no casualties.

Houthi Attacks: A Timeline of Escalation

Since October of last year, the Houthi forces in Yemen have intensified their missile and drone launches toward Israel. The group claims these attacks are acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Highlights of recent actions include:

Tuesday, December 25 : Houthi forces launched a missile toward Israel, prompting heightened security measures.

: Houthi forces launched a missile toward Israel, prompting heightened security measures. Wednesday, December 26 : Two drones targeted industrial zones in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea confirmed these operations, stating they aimed at “vital and sensitive zones.”

: Two drones targeted industrial zones in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea confirmed these operations, stating they aimed at “vital and sensitive zones.” Earlier Attacks: The most recent large-scale Israeli airstrike last week resulted in nine reported deaths.

Israel’s Response: Plans for a New Offensive

Reports suggest that Israel is preparing for a significant military operation against Houthi forces in Yemen. According to Kan TV, a state-owned broadcaster, senior Israeli security officials are developing an expanded database of targets and more aggressive strategies to counter the Houthi threat.

The Israeli Air Force, Military Intelligence, and Operations Directorate are reportedly coordinating efforts for potential large-scale strikes. This would mark a significant escalation in Israel’s efforts to neutralize threats emanating from Yemen.

Regional Implications

The escalating conflict between Israel and the Houthis underscores the growing complexities in the Middle East, where proxy groups and regional alliances play pivotal roles. Netanyahu’s warning serves as a signal to other actors in the region, reinforcing Israel’s stance against perceived threats to its national security.

Public Reaction and Global Concerns

The Houthi missile and drone strikes have raised alarms in Israel, with sirens sounding in parts of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon on Wednesday. While the strikes have not resulted in casualties, they have intensified calls for decisive action.

International observers are closely monitoring the situation, as further escalation could destabilize an already volatile region. Yemen, already ravaged by years of conflict, may face additional humanitarian challenges if large-scale airstrikes materialize.

Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The ongoing hostilities between Israel and Yemen’s Houthi forces highlight the intricate web of conflicts shaping the Middle East. As Netanyahu signals a tougher stance and Israel reportedly prepares for new military actions, the region faces the possibility of heightened tensions and broader implications for peace and stability.