Netanyahu’s Rare Gaza Visit: $5 Million Reward for Hostage Returns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a highly unusual visit to Gaza on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, during ongoing Israeli military operations. In his address, Netanyahu declared that Hamas would never rule Gaza again and emphasized Israel’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the militant group’s military capabilities.

In a significant move, Netanyahu offered a $5 million reward for the return of each Israeli hostage still held by Hamas. The hostages were abducted during the October 7 attack, with 97 people still believed to be in Gaza, and 33 feared dead. “Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way and a reward of $5 million for each one,” Netanyahu stated. “The choice is yours, but the result will be the same—we will get them all back.”

Also Read: Arrest Warrants Issued for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Ex-Minister Yoav Gallant by International Criminal Court

Netanyahu also issued a stark warning to those involved in harming hostages: “Anyone who dares to harm our hostages will have blood on their hands. We will hunt you down and get you.”

Accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Netanyahu’s visit underscored the Israeli government’s resolve to locate and rescue the remaining captives. The prime minister reiterated that the search for the hostages would continue, vowing to bring each one back safely.

This visit comes as Netanyahu’s office faces scrutiny for reportedly leaking sensitive documents aimed at shifting public opinion and suppressing calls for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

In a related development, Netanyahu criticized U.S. policies regarding Israel’s military actions in Gaza, particularly opposition to entering Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Rafah. He also referenced a counterattack against Iran in October, claiming that Israeli forces had successfully damaged critical components of Iran’s nuclear program.

As the situation remains tense, Netanyahu’s announcement of the $5 million reward highlights the ongoing pressure to secure the release of hostages amid stalled ceasefire talks. Families and supporters of the hostages have been vocal in their calls for their safe return, intensifying the urgency of the government’s efforts.