Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024: Quarterfinal Results Announced

Hyderabad: The Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024 commenced at Kachiguda Junior College Grounds on December 18, featuring intense quarterfinal matches across men’s and women’s categories.

Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

Amberpet Mandal defeated Secunderabad Mandal with a score of 25-22. Best Player: D. Marthi (17 points) Secunderabad’s Best Player: Ramakrishna (12 points)

Himayath Nagar Mandal outplayed Khairtabad Mandal, scoring 30-26.

Charminar Mandal triumphed over Bahadurpura Mandal with a 22-16 score.

Golconda Mandal edged past Asif Nagar Mandal in a close match, 18-16.

Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

Charminar Mandal secured a narrow victory against Bahadurpura Mandal, 21-20.

Asif Nagar Mandal defeated Golconda Mandal with a score of 14-10.

Secunderabad Mandal overcame Nampally Mandal in a 17-14 match.

overcame Nampally Mandal in a 17-14 match. Amberpet Mandal dominated Himayath Nagar Mandal with a 28-21 win. Amberpet’s Best Players: N. Shreesgha (10 points) and Sinduja (18 points) Himayath Nagar’s Best Player: Harthika (10 points)

dominated Himayath Nagar Mandal with a 28-21 win.

The semifinals are set to promise further thrilling encounters as teams vie for the prestigious CM Cup title.