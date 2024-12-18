Sports
Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024: Quarterfinal Results Announced
The Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024 commenced at Kachiguda Junior College Grounds on December 18, featuring intense quarterfinal matches across men’s and women’s categories.
Men’s Quarterfinal Results:
- Amberpet Mandal defeated Secunderabad Mandal with a score of 25-22.
- Best Player: D. Marthi (17 points)
- Secunderabad’s Best Player: Ramakrishna (12 points)
- Himayath Nagar Mandal outplayed Khairtabad Mandal, scoring 30-26.
- Charminar Mandal triumphed over Bahadurpura Mandal with a 22-16 score.
- Golconda Mandal edged past Asif Nagar Mandal in a close match, 18-16.
Women’s Quarterfinal Results:
- Charminar Mandal secured a narrow victory against Bahadurpura Mandal, 21-20.
- Asif Nagar Mandal defeated Golconda Mandal with a score of 14-10.
- Secunderabad Mandal overcame Nampally Mandal in a 17-14 match.
- Amberpet Mandal dominated Himayath Nagar Mandal with a 28-21 win.
- Amberpet’s Best Players: N. Shreesgha (10 points) and Sinduja (18 points)
- Himayath Nagar’s Best Player: Harthika (10 points)
The semifinals are set to promise further thrilling encounters as teams vie for the prestigious CM Cup title.