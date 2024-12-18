Sports

Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024: Quarterfinal Results Announced

The Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024 commenced at Kachiguda Junior College Grounds on December 18, featuring intense quarterfinal matches across men’s and women’s categories.

Syed Mubashir18 December 2024 - 19:44
Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024: Quarterfinal Results Announced
Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024: Quarterfinal Results Announced

Hyderabad: The Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024 commenced at Kachiguda Junior College Grounds on December 18, featuring intense quarterfinal matches across men’s and women’s categories.

Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

  • Amberpet Mandal defeated Secunderabad Mandal with a score of 25-22.
    • Best Player: D. Marthi (17 points)
    • Secunderabad’s Best Player: Ramakrishna (12 points)
  • Himayath Nagar Mandal outplayed Khairtabad Mandal, scoring 30-26.
  • Charminar Mandal triumphed over Bahadurpura Mandal with a 22-16 score.
  • Golconda Mandal edged past Asif Nagar Mandal in a close match, 18-16.

Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

  • Charminar Mandal secured a narrow victory against Bahadurpura Mandal, 21-20.
  • Asif Nagar Mandal defeated Golconda Mandal with a score of 14-10.
  • Secunderabad Mandal overcame Nampally Mandal in a 17-14 match.
  • Amberpet Mandal dominated Himayath Nagar Mandal with a 28-21 win.
    • Amberpet’s Best Players: N. Shreesgha (10 points) and Sinduja (18 points)
    • Himayath Nagar’s Best Player: Harthika (10 points)

The semifinals are set to promise further thrilling encounters as teams vie for the prestigious CM Cup title.

Tags
Syed Mubashir18 December 2024 - 19:44

Related Articles

Nikhat Banu Wins Bronze at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2024

Nikhat Banu Wins Bronze at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2024

18 December 2024 - 20:16
Cricket World Bids Farewell to Ravichandran Ashwin: A Legendary Career Ends

Cricket World Bids Farewell to Ravichandran Ashwin: A Legendary Career Ends

18 December 2024 - 15:27
BGT: I'm happy to have him, if NCA gives clearance, says Rohit on Shami's availability

BGT: I’m happy to have him, if NCA gives clearance, says Rohit on Shami’s availability

18 December 2024 - 14:01
Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Emotional Retirement from International Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Emotional Retirement from International Cricket

18 December 2024 - 11:43
Back to top button