New Construction Policy in Hyderabad: Key Highlights

Hyderabad: Under the new construction policy governed by the HMDA, the government has made some changes to the L1 clearance process. Now, HMDA will involve officials from revenue and water resources departments in the application review process to prevent future complications.

Applications for L1 approval must be submitted to HMDA along with documents from the Revenue Department (RI) and Water Resources Department (AE). The planning officer and director at HMDA will then make a decision. The file will only progress to the planning officer after approvals from all three departments.

Six Key Points:

Application Requirement: It is mandatory to apply for permissions for layouts and buildings with five or more floors within the HMDA jurisdiction. These details will be sent to HMDA, revenue, and water resources departments. Review Process: The application file will advance only if all three departments are satisfied with the review. Land Ownership Verification: The revenue department will verify land ownership, ensuring that there are no issues like government land involvement, prohibited listings, or ongoing legal disputes. This information will be uploaded on HMDA’s website. Water Resources Assessment: The application will then be assessed by the water resources department to check for the presence of lakes, streams, or other water bodies. Expert Planning Evaluation: Water resources officials will review the application against the master plan to determine the zoning of the layout and whether any roads pass through it. L2 Review: After L1 evaluation, the planning officer will reassess the application, conducting local inspections. Approval will be granted only after validating reports from revenue, water resources, and HMDA, at which point the application will be forwarded to the director.

Concerns Raised:

Real estate professionals and builders have expressed dissatisfaction with the new policy, arguing that involving multiple departments may lead to further delays in processing applications. They point out that applications already face long waiting times due to various reasons, compounded by ongoing corruption issues. They advocate for changes that would expedite the approval process rather than complicate it further.