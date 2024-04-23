New Delhi: Following are the top stories at 1 pm:

NATION

Cong wanted to extend reservation on basis of religion: PM Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that the Congress wanted to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give the right given to Dalits, backward and tribals to Muslims.

Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Cong rule: PM Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sharpened his attack on the Congress, saying it is difficult to follow one’s faith under the party and again accused it of hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch people’s wealth and distribute it among “select” people.

Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar after spike in sugar level; AAP welcomes move

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a “low dose” of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail here said on Tuesday.

Not scared of expulsion from BJP, says ex Deputy CM Eshwarappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said he is not scared of expulsion from the BJP as he reiterated his resolve to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent with full vigour.

Noida once ‘centre of corruption’, now ‘centre of business’ under double-engine govt: Rajnath

Noida: Noida was once known as “centre of corruption”, but it has now transformed into “centre of business” due to efforts of the double-engine government of the BJP, senior party leader Rajnath Singh said in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday.

LDF MLA’s “DNA remark” against Rahul Gandhi triggers political row ahead of LS polls

Palakkad (Kerala): Ruling LDF MLA P V Anwar on Tuesday sparked a row by saying that the DNA of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be examined.

Two women BJD leaders quit party ahead of LS, assembly polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two prominent women BJD leaders have quit the ruling party, weeks ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Ensure children up to 12 yrs are allocated seats with their parents in flight: DGCA tells airlines

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked airlines to ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents or guardians in a flight.

LEGAL

Have issued unqualified apology for lapses: Ramdev, Balkrishna tell SC

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director Balkrishna on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they have issued an unqualified apology in newspapers for the lapses on their part in the misleading advertisements case.

Dawoodi Bohra succession row: HC dismisses suit against appointment of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a 2014 suit challenging the position and appointment of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.****

FOREIGN

India, US regularly consult at highest levels on democracy, human rights issues: Official

Washington: India and the United States regularly consult at the highest levels on democracy and human rights issues, a senior US State Department official said on Monday, after an official report claimed that there were significant human rights abuses in Manipur last year. By Lalit K Jha.

A cluster of earthquakes shakes Taiwan after a strong quake killed 13 earlier this month

Taipei: A cluster of earthquakes struck the island republic of Taiwan early Tuesday, the strongest having a magnitude of 6.1, according to the US Geological Survey.

2 Indian students killed in traffic collision in US’ Arizona

Washington: Two Indian students in the United States were killed on the spot in a head-on traffic collision near Lake Pleasant in Arizona, according to police. By Lalit K Jha & Yoshita Singh.